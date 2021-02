GIBSON CITY — Lyle and Linda Goltz of Gibson City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at a later date due to COVID-19.

Goltz and Linda Snodgrass were married Feb. 21, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Presho, South Dakota.

They are the parents of Megan (Mike) Mitera, Lockport, and Grant Goltz, DeKalb. They have two grandchildren.

He retired from Cargill Inc., Gibson City. She retired from Illinois Farm Bureau, Bloomington.