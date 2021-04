NORMAL — Marvin and Deannea Loos of Normal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Loos and Deannea Hemann were married April 17, 1971, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel.

They are the parents of Aaron, Bloomington, and Nathan, Normal.

He was an anesthetist at McLean County Anesthesia, retiring in 2014. She was a registered nurse in outpatient surgery, retiring in 2008.