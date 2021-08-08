50th for Michael, Cathlyn Johnson

LODA — Michael and Cathlyn Johnson of Loda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple will be taking a trip to Wisconsin Dells to celebrate with their children and grandchildren.

Michael and Cathlyn Rasmussen were married on August 7, 1971 in Callendar, Iowa. They are the parents of Christy (Colin) Decker; Strawn; Andrea (Tyler) Fee; Des Moines, Iowa; and AFS daughter Eija (Jaakko) Laine; Espoo, Finland. They also have five grandchildren.

Michael is a Home Inspector and Cathlyn was a 4th grade teacher, retiring in 2010.