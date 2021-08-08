 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

50th for Michael, Cathlyn Johnson

{{featured_button_text}}

LODA — Michael and Cathlyn Johnson of Loda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple will be taking a trip to Wisconsin Dells to celebrate with their children and grandchildren.

Michael and Cathlyn Rasmussen were married on August 7, 1971 in Callendar, Iowa. They are the parents of Christy (Colin) Decker; Strawn; Andrea (Tyler) Fee; Des Moines, Iowa; and AFS daughter Eija (Jaakko) Laine; Espoo, Finland. They also have five grandchildren. 

Michael is a Home Inspector and Cathlyn was a 4th grade teacher, retiring in 2010. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

65th for Dr. Glen, Dolores Meiner

65th for Dr. Glen, Dolores Meiner

PONTIAC — Dr. Glen and Dolores Meiner of Pontiac will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower. Cards m…

35th for Daniel, Patti Oester

35th for Daniel, Patti Oester

FLANAGAN — Daniel and Patti Oester will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Destin, Florida later this year.

70th for Bob, Joan Sessions

70th for Bob, Joan Sessions

CLINTON — Bob and Joan Sessions will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 702…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News