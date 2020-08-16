You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50th for Mike, Sharon Rinkenberger

50th for Mike, Sharon Rinkenberger

{{featured_button_text}}

GRIDLEY — Mike and Sharon Rinkenberger of Gridley will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. 

Rinkenberger and Sharon Reeves were married Aug. 22, 1970, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso. Their attendants were Lois Ficke and Joe Rinkenberger.

They are the parents of Dawn (Rick) Vernon, Stillman Valley; Stacy (Jason) Unzicker, El Paso; Teresa (Jeremy) Faulk, El Paso; Kelli (Joe) Roan, Hudson; and Kristin (Jason) Farrell, Lexington. They have seven grandchildren.

He works for Neisler Farms and Sun Ag. She is a housewife.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News