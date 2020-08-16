50th for Mike, Sharon Rinkenberger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIDLEY — Mike and Sharon Rinkenberger of Gridley will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Rinkenberger and Sharon Reeves were married Aug. 22, 1970, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso. Their attendants were Lois Ficke and Joe Rinkenberger.

They are the parents of Dawn (Rick) Vernon, Stillman Valley; Stacy (Jason) Unzicker, El Paso; Teresa (Jeremy) Faulk, El Paso; Kelli (Joe) Roan, Hudson; and Kristin (Jason) Farrell, Lexington. They have seven grandchildren.

He works for Neisler Farms and Sun Ag. She is a housewife.