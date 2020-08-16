50th for Norman, Karen Harms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBURY — Norman and Karen Harms of Fairbury will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a later date with family and friends and with a family trip.

Harms and Karen Ryan were married Aug. 22, 1970, at First United Methodist Church, Fairbury. Their attendants were Diane Harms Mulkey and Richard Ummel.

They are the parents of Angie (Phil) Kratochvil, Fairbury; Ryan (Brea) Harms, Eldridge, Iowa; and Rebecca (Kent) Casson, Fairbury. They have eight grandchildren.

He is a dairy and grain farmer. She was a kindergarten and first grade teacher in Prairie Central and Fairbury-Cropsey schools, retiring in 2008.