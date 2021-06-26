 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

50th for Pat, Patty McClure

Pat, Patty McClure
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Pat and Patty McClure will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a cruise to Hawaii in the fall.

Pat and Patty Williams were married on July 3, 1971 at Bethany Gospel Church, Oakland, California. Their attendants were Connie (Williams) Marshall and Tom Johnson. 

They are the parents of Connie Lynn (Dave) Speicher; Midlothian, Virginia; Jim (Mindy) McClure; Bloomington; and Kathryn (John) Bouman; Bloomington. They also have seven grandchildren, Ethan, Keagan, Owen, Rece, Konnor, Klara and Aubrey.

Pat is a Nuclear Power Maintenance Planner and Patty is retired from State Farm.

+1 
Pat, Patty McClure

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bishop-Flessner

Bishop-Flessner

NORMAL — Cheyenne Bishop and Nicholas Flessner, both of Fort Collins, Colorado, were married at 6 p.m. Aug. 15, 2020, in the foothills of Love…

100th Birthday for Ralph Rossman

100th Birthday for Ralph Rossman

BLOOMINGTON — Ralph Rossman of Bloomington celebrated his 100th birthday with a card shower. Cards may still be sent to 2025 E. Lincoln Apt. 1…

60th for Mick, Ginny Murphy

60th for Mick, Ginny Murphy

CLINTON — Mick and Ginny Murphy of Clinton will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a dinner at Jim's Steakhouse.

50th for Alan, Marilyn Washburn

50th for Alan, Marilyn Washburn

NORMAL — Alan and Marilyn Washburn of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in Michigan.

50th for Brent, Cathy Anderson

50th for Brent, Cathy Anderson

BLOOMINGTON — Brent D. and Cathy Anderson of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Estes Park, Colorado, an…

50th for John, Joyce Werner

50th for John, Joyce Werner

BLOOMINGTON — John and Joyce Werner of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Kiawah Island, South Ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News