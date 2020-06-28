50th for Paul, Noeli Anderson

NORMAL — Paul and Noeli Anderson of Normal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering with all children and grandchildren present.

Anderson and Noeli Vettori were married June 27, 1970, in a lawn wedding in rural St. Charles. Their attendants were Tom Anderson and Jody Anderson Jaynes.

They are the parents of Lily Anderson, Normal; Merle Veronica McConaha, Normal; Sarah Anderson, St. George, Utah; and Simon (Alyssa) Anderson, Savoy. They have three grandchildren.

He was a geography professor at Illinois State University, retiring in 2003. She was a multi-lingual tutor in the Transitional Program of Instruction in Unit 5 and was an interpreter, retiring in 1999.

