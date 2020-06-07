50th for Phil, Linda Hartzler

50th for Phil, Linda Hartzler

MINONK — Phil and Linda Hartzler of Minonk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.

Hartzler and Linda Bitner were married June 13, 1970, at First Mennonite Church, Morton. Their attendants were Donna Bitner Goetze and Thomas Wicke.

They are the parents of Paula (Jeff) Mustin, Lubbock, Texas; Beth (Matt) Harrell, Poland, Ohio; Jennifer (Jonathan) Lembright, Bangkok, Thailand; and Carrie (Ryan) Lambert, Indianapolis, Ind. They have 11 grandchildren.

He is a farmer. She is a retired teacher. 

