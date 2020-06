× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FARMER CITY — Ralph and Marcia Turpin of Farmer City will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a family dinner.

Turpin and Marcia Scott were married June 14, 1970, at Walker Methodist Church, rural Fisher. Their attendants were Ronald Turpin and Peggy Scott.

He worked at Kraft Foods, retiring in 2007. She was a secretary and bookkeeper. She is retired.