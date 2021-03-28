 Skip to main content
50th for Randy, Pam Garrett

BLOOMINGTON — Randy and Pam Garrett of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration with family and friends at a later date. 

Garrett and Pam Fann were married April 3, 1971, at Four Seasons Church of Christ.

They are the parents of Chad Garrett, St. Joseph; Justin (Jodie) Garrett, Cumming, Georgia; and Tanya (Craig) Stambaugh, Bloomington. They have six grandchildren.

He worked at Illinois State University, and she worked at Country Companies. They both retired in 2010.

Cards may be sent to 3021 Mirium Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704.

