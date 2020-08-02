50th for Rex, Janet Stauffer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Rex and Janet Stauffer of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Stauffer and Janet Millburg were married Aug. 8, 1970, in Litchfield. Their attendants were Mary Leitschuh and Ron Stauffer.

They are the parents of Jason (Jennifer), Millstadt; Jennifer (Kevin), Park Rapids, Minnesota; and Becky (Ken), Oswego. They have seven grandchildren.

He worked at Verizon, retiring in 2003. She was an administrative assistant, retiring in 2020.