50th for Rex, Janet Stauffer

BLOOMINGTON — Rex and Janet Stauffer of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Stauffer and Janet Millburg were married Aug. 8, 1970, in Litchfield. Their attendants were Mary Leitschuh and Ron Stauffer.

They are the parents of Jason (Jennifer), Millstadt; Jennifer (Kevin), Park Rapids, Minnesota; and Becky (Ken), Oswego. They have seven grandchildren.

He worked at Verizon, retiring in 2003. She was an administrative assistant, retiring in 2020.

