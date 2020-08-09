You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50th for Rich, Carol Plotkin

50th for Rich, Carol Plotkin

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Rich and Carol Plotkin of Normal are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family party and will take a cruise at a later date due to COVID-19.

Plotkin and Carol Brouwer were married Aug. 8, 1970, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Mount Prospect.

They are the parents of Jeanne (Kevin) Whitehill, Cooksville, and Becki (Tim) Leslie, Peoria. They have two grandchildren, Jacob and Shayna Whitehill, Cooksville.

He was vice president of engineering and operations for a group of three PBS television affiliates, retiring in 2015. She worked for American Red Cross blood services, retiring in 2009.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News