50th for Rich, Carol Plotkin

NORMAL — Rich and Carol Plotkin of Normal are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family party and will take a cruise at a later date due to COVID-19.

Plotkin and Carol Brouwer were married Aug. 8, 1970, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Mount Prospect.

They are the parents of Jeanne (Kevin) Whitehill, Cooksville, and Becki (Tim) Leslie, Peoria. They have two grandchildren, Jacob and Shayna Whitehill, Cooksville.

He was vice president of engineering and operations for a group of three PBS television affiliates, retiring in 2015. She worked for American Red Cross blood services, retiring in 2009.