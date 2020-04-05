50th for Richard, Mary Olson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

PONTIAC — Richard and Mary Olson of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner postponed to later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. They plan to spend a lot of time this summer in Missouri at their lake house with family and friends.

Olson and Mary Duffy were married April 4, 1970, at St. Mary's Church, Pontiac. Their attendants were Dave Wilkinson and Dorothy Duffy Reese.

They are the parents of Christine (Todd Tissiere) Hendren, Pontiac, and the late Brian Olson. They have two grandchildren, Jalyn and Nic Hendren.

He was an insurance salesman for Country Insurance, retiring in 2016. She worked for the Institute for Human Resources, retiring in 2016.