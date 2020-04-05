50th for Richard, Mary Olson

50th for Richard, Mary Olson

{{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — Richard and Mary Olson of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner postponed to later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. They plan to spend a lot of time this summer in Missouri at their lake house with family and friends.

Olson and Mary Duffy were married April 4, 1970, at St. Mary's Church, Pontiac. Their attendants were Dave Wilkinson and Dorothy Duffy Reese.

They are the parents of Christine (Todd Tissiere) Hendren, Pontiac, and the late Brian Olson. They have two grandchildren, Jalyn and Nic Hendren.

He was an insurance salesman for Country Insurance, retiring in 2016. She worked for the Institute for Human Resources, retiring in 2016.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

95th birthday for Bill Weber
Milestones

95th birthday for Bill Weber

NORMAL — William Joseph “Bill” Weber of Normal will celebrate his 95th birthday at a later date with his family and friends at the family’s tr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News