You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50th for Richard, Pamela Graves

50th for Richard, Pamela Graves

{{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Richard and Pamela Graves of Clinton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip at a later date with their children and grandchildren.

Graves and Pamela Harbach were married Aug. 15, 1970, at Clinton Presbyterian Church. Their attendants were Bethann Harbach Sprague and Douglas Graves. 

They are parents of Amber (fiance, Brad Miller) Brinkoetter and Wesley (Andrea) Graves, both of Clinton. They have six grandchildren.

He works in agriculture, and she is a former teacher.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News