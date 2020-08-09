50th for Richard, Pamela Graves

CLINTON — Richard and Pamela Graves of Clinton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip at a later date with their children and grandchildren.
Graves and Pamela Harbach were married Aug. 15, 1970, at Clinton Presbyterian Church. Their attendants were Bethann Harbach Sprague and Douglas Graves.
They are parents of Amber (fiance, Brad Miller) Brinkoetter and Wesley (Andrea) Graves, both of Clinton. They have six grandchildren.
He works in agriculture, and she is a former teacher.
