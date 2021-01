MINIER — Richard and Peggy Poplett of Minier will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at a later date.

Poplett and Peggy Fairfield were married Jan. 16, 1971, at Fisher Church of Christ, Fisher. Their attendants were Brenda Reeves Lindauer and Dale McPherson.

They are the parents of Michele (Tony) Wilson of Minier and have five grandchildren.

He retired from Cyient, and she retired from State Farm.