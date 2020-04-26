50th for Rick, Betty Hamm

HUDSON — Rick and Betty Hamm of Hudson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a later date with friends and family.

Hamm and Betty Kleiber were married April 25, 1970, at First Baptist Church, Pekin. Their attendants were Teresa Vogel and Kathy Kleiber.

They are the parents of Stacey Hamm, Bloomington, and Adam (Heather) Hamm, Granite City. They have one grandchild.

He is a State Farm agent. She worked for Hallmark Corp., retiring in 2010.

