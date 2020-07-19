50th for Rick, Carol Zehr

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FLANAGAN — Rick and Carol Zehr of Flanagan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner July 17 at their daughter Erin's house in Flanagan. The original celebration plan for a family vacation to Minocqua, Wisconsin, was changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zehr and Carol Grimm were married July 25, 1970, at the Good Samaritan Home, Flanagan. Their attendants were Margi Grimm Bengtson and Glenn Schertz.

They are the parents of Jennifer (Jim) Baron, Yorkville; Erin (Andy) Cooper, Flanagan; and Zachary (Robyn) Zehr, Estes Park, Colorado. They have six grandchildren.

He is a farmer and antique dealer. She retired as a registered nurse five years ago.