You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50th for Robert, Nancy Papp

50th for Robert, Nancy Papp

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Robert and Nancy Papp of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Papp and Nancy Mann were married Aug. 8, 1970, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Theresa Reece and Julie Bickus.

They are the parents of Nathan (Shana) Papp of Lehigh Acres, Florida. They have two grandsons, Evan and Connor.

He was a special education teacher at Crete-Monee School District, retiring in 2000. She was a Spanish teacher at Momence School District for 31 years, retiring in 2005.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
50th for Rick, Carol Zehr
Milestones

50th for Rick, Carol Zehr

FLANAGAN — Rick and Carol Zehr of Flanagan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner July 17 at their daughter Erin's hou…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News