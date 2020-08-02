50th for Robert, Nancy Papp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Robert and Nancy Papp of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Papp and Nancy Mann were married Aug. 8, 1970, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Theresa Reece and Julie Bickus.

They are the parents of Nathan (Shana) Papp of Lehigh Acres, Florida. They have two grandsons, Evan and Connor.

He was a special education teacher at Crete-Monee School District, retiring in 2000. She was a Spanish teacher at Momence School District for 31 years, retiring in 2005.