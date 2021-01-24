50th for Roger, Jeanene Payne

LEXINGTON — Roger “Peely” and Jeanene Payne of Lexington will celebrate their 50th wedding with a private family dinner with their children and grandchildren at their family “Loft” in Lexington. Since a large gathering is not possible, the children ask family and friends to shower the couple with cards.

They were married Jan. 26, 1971, at the First Baptist Church, Lexington. Their attendants were Linette Gleeson Brown and Edwin Hinthorn.

They share their anniversary with Roger’s parents, Gordon and Julia Dixine Payne, who were married Jan. 26, 1928, and their daughter and son-in-law, Blair and Ryan Abraham, who were married Jan. 26, 2008.

They are the parents of the late Hank O. Payne; daughter-in-law, Rose Payne, Lake Bloomington; Bree (Kevin) Powers, Heyworth, Sam Payne, Lexington; Skye (Bryan) Wilken, Bloomington; Blair (Ryan) Abraham, Pontiac; and Whitney (Bryan) Clark, Lincoln. They have nine grandchildren.

He was a rural mail carrier for 28 years in Lexington, Hudson and Lake Bloomington, retiring in 2001. He also farmed Lexington until his retirement in 2015. She owned and operated Jeanene’s Beauty Shop in Lexington until her recent retirement. She also worked as a McLean County Jail registered nurse, retiring in 2017.

Cards may be sent to 102 N. Grove St., Lexington, IL 61753.