50th for Ron, Becky Goeckner

NORMAL — Ron and Becky Goeckner of Normal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at the Ivy Lane Bakery.

Goeckner and Becky Stotts were married Aug. 22, 1970, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Effingham.

Their attendants were Lynn Ellen Davis and Gary Goeckner.

They are the parents of John (Susan) Goeckner, Normal; Laura (Darin) Dawdy, Bloomington; and Bob (Aaron Doubet), St. Louis, Missouri. They have two grandchildren.

He is a veterinarian at Town and Country Animal Hospital. She was study abroad coordinator at Illinois State University, retiring in 2006.