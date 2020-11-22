50th for Ron, Donna Goodwin

BLOOMINGTON — Ron and Donna Goodwin of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip to the Grand Canyon in the spring.

Goodwin and Donna Yeakel were married Nov. 28, 1970, at First Church of God, Effingham. Their attendants were Gerry Lohman and Mike Askew.

They are the parents of Lisa Bartels, Downs, and Rodney Goodwin, deceased. They have two grandchildren.

He retired as Normal Community High School athletic director in 2003. She retired as a bookkeeper at First State Bank of Bloomington in 2016.