50th for Ronald, Linda Klawitter

NORMAL — Ronald and Linda Klawitter of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at a later date due to COVID-19.

Klawitter and Linda Berry were married Aug. 15, 1970, at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Dian Horner and Steve Chestney. 

They are the parents of Kiri Klawitter, Chicago.

He was a commercial property underwriter at State Farm, retiring in 2010. She was an office support specialist at Illinois State University in the Agriculture Department, retiring in 2009.

