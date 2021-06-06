50th for Ross, Vicki Coil

ROCKY MOUNT, Missouri — Ross and Vicki Coil, former residents of Mackinaw, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a shared open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 26 at Mackinaw Uptown Park with Ross’s sister and husband, Jerry and Karan Parmele.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Ross Coil and Vicki Kruse were married on June 13, 1971 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington. Their attendants were Kevin Whitaker and Karen Sullivan.

They are the parents of Myrick (Missi) Coil of Lake Osark, Mo., and Lance Coil of Osage, Mo. They have four grandchildren.

He retired from Caterpillar, Morton Parts Plant in 2007. She is the owner/operator for the Town & Country Salon, located in Mackinaw and retired in 2009.