50th for Russ, Mary Beth Thomas

BLOOMINGTON — Russ and Mary Beth Thomas of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip at a later date.

Thomas and Mary Beth Bolen were married Sept. 5, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Church, Morris. Their attendants were Dwight Daugherty and Teresa Doss.

They are the parents of Jessica (John) Higgins, Indianapolis, Indiana; and Elizabeth (Frank) Safranski and Catheryne (Jon) Popovitch, both of Springfield. They have five grandchildren.

He was a systems manager at State Farm. She worked at Country Financial. They retired in 2012.