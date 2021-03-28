50th for Scott, Vicki Shroyer

NORMAL — Scott and Vicki Shroyer of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a blessing at Epiphany Catholic Church followed by a celebration and meal at the home of the couple.

Shroyer and Vicki Weinzierl were married March 20, 1971, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Mary Rapp and Richard Beitz.

They are the parents of Barbara (Alan) Burkhard, Wheaton, and Rebecca (Richard) Murray, Bozeman, Montana. They have four grandchildren.

He worked in data processing at Country Financial, retiring in 1996. She worked in data processing at State Farm, retiring in 2005.