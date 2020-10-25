 Skip to main content
50th for Stephen, JoAnn Sweeney

BLOOMINGTON — Stephen and JoAnn Sweeney of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.

Sweeney and JoAnn Alewel were married Oct. 24, 1970, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Judy Evans and Mark Bagnell.

They are the parents of Stephanie Harris (Kevin Hudson), Norfolk, Virginia; Dan Sweeney (Traci), Bloomington; Bill Sweeney (Megan), Downers Grove; Sara Sears (Bob), Bloomington; and Casey Sweeney (Cassi), St. Louis. They have 11 grandchildren.

He worked for Illinois Department of Transportation, retiring in 2002. She worked for Centrillio Council of Girl Scouts, retiring in 2005.

