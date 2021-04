NORMAL — Stephen and Phyllis Sproull of Normal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Sproull and Phyllis Miller were married April 24, 1971, in Walker, Iowa. Their attendants were Marlene Carver and Dave Sproull.

They are the parents of Chad Sproull and Todd Sproull, both of St. Louis, Mo., and Jason Sproull, Bloomington.

He is commercial manager at Cargill. She retired as a teacher from the Baby Fold in 2018.