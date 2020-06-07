50th for Steve, Connie Young

50th for Steve, Connie Young

{{featured_button_text}}
Steve, Connie Young

GRIDLEY — Steve and Connie Young of Gridley plan to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their family on a trip to Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.

Young and Connie Hefler were married June 12, 1970, at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Alan Hoback and Cindy Heitz.

They are the parents of Jennifer (Chris) Bachman, San Ramon, Calif., and Jill (Paul) Messamore, Downs. They have six grandchildren, Cole, Ella, Seth and Davis Bachman; Mason and Gavin Messamore.

They are retired.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
50th for Jim, Linda Click
Milestones

50th for Jim, Linda Click

BLOOMINGTON — Jim and Linda Click of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to Kiawah Island, S.C., …

Woolridge-Long
Milestones

Woolridge-Long

CLINTON — Joey Maurer Woolridge and Tony Long, both of Clinton, were married at 2 p.m. May 17, 2020, on the riverfront in St. Charles, Mo.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News