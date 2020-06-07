50th for Thomas, Kay Cross

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLINTON — Thomas and Kay Cross of Clinton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at later date.

Cross and Kay Aper were married June 6, 1970, at St. John's Lutheran Church. Their attendants were Karen Ballard and Gary Cross.

They are the parents of Doug (Libby) Cross, Clinton; David (Amanda) Cross, Groveland; and Dustin (Angie) Cross, Mount Pulaski. They have five grandsons, Braden, Payton, Tyler, Ethan and Dylan.

He worked at McLean County Bank from 1972 to 1978, then at the John Deere dealer, until retiring in 2018 from the farm equipment business. She worked five years at Regis Beauty Salon, and later worked at Cross Brothers Implement, retiring in 2000.