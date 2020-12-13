50th for Tom, Deb Davis

GIBSON CITY — Tom and Deb Davis of Gibson City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip to the East Coast at a later date.

Davis and Deb Bradford were married Dec. 19, 1970, at Tom’s parents' home in Gibson City. Their attendants were Judy Kelly and Don Hall.

They are the parents of Scott (Lesley) Davis, Gibson City; Lisa (La) Wahl, Gibson City; and Sarah (Keith) Eyre, Gibson City. They have eight grandchildren.

He retired from Davis Welding and Manufacturing in 2017. She retired from State Farm in 2017.