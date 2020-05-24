50th for Tom, Kathy Willan

BLOOMINGTON — Tom and Kathy Willan of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by being together with family.

Willan and Kathy Whitehouse were married May 23, 1970, at Park United Methodist Church,  Bloomington. Their attendants were Cheryl Hall and Roy Willan.

They are the parents of Jim Willan, Bloomington, and Kristin Willan (Dennis) Grundler, Downs. They have eight grandchildren, Kyleigh, Jakob, Addison, Zackary, Zander, Zoey Grundler, and Olivia and Lucas Willan.

He was a journeyman electrician since 1969, retiring in 2009, and is fire chief of Bloomington Township Fire Protection District since 1997. 

She worked in administration at Country Insurance, from 1990 to 2005, and then in administration at Chestnut Health Systems from 2006 until retiring in 2014.

