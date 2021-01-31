50th for Tom, Rebecca Birge

LeROY — Tom and Rebecca Birge of LeRoy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise with Rebecca’s sister and brother-in-law after the pandemic.

Birge and Rebecca Wettaw were married Jan. 30, 1971, at the Presbyterian Church, Eldorado. Their attendants were Patricia Kasiar and Vince Kasiar.

They are the parents of Randy (Val) Birge, Potomac; Rick (Cheryl) Marteeny, Edwardsville; and Angi (Brad) Schmeiser, Clearwater, Florida. They have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was the superintendent at DeLand-Weldon schools, retiring in 2005. She worked in the Group Medical Division at State Farm Insurance, retiring in 2005.