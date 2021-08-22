50th for Travis, Bertha Norris

BLOOMINGTON — Travis and Bertha Norris of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.

Norris and Bertha Birdo were married August 21, 1971 at New Bethel Baptist Church in Centralia, IL. Their attendants were Rosetta Birdo, maid of honor; and Troy Norris, best man.

They are the parents of Traversa (Leniox) Campbell; Bloomington; and Bernard (Leslie) Norris; Atlanta, Georgia. They have five grandchildren, La'Vareon Campbell, Tre'Veon Campbell and Lyfe Campbell, all of Bloomington, and Madison and Ethan Norris of Atlanta, Georgia.

Travis was a supervisor at State Farm Insurance Companies and Bertha was an address specialist at Country Financial, both retiring in 2013.