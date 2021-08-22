 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

50th for Travis, Bertha Norris

Travis, Bertha Norris
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Travis and Bertha Norris of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.

Norris and Bertha Birdo were married August 21, 1971 at New Bethel Baptist Church in Centralia, IL. Their attendants were Rosetta Birdo, maid of honor; and Troy Norris, best man. 

They are the parents of Traversa (Leniox) Campbell; Bloomington; and Bernard (Leslie) Norris; Atlanta, Georgia. They have five grandchildren, La'Vareon Campbell, Tre'Veon Campbell and Lyfe Campbell, all of Bloomington, and Madison and Ethan Norris of Atlanta, Georgia. 

Travis was a supervisor at State Farm Insurance Companies and Bertha was an address specialist at Country Financial, both retiring in 2013.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Dan, Paula Leifel

50th for Dan, Paula Leifel

BLOOMINGTON — Paula and Dan Leifel of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise on the Snake and Columbia Rivers…

60th for Frank, Barbara Wieting

60th for Frank, Barbara Wieting

BLOOMINGTON — Frank and Barbara Wieting of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower. 

New Names

Rosalie Helen Stevens — 8-pound, 1-ounce daughter of Sean Li and Jennifer Helen Stevens of Bloomington, born June 24, 2021. Siblings: Jackson …

60th for Jerry, Patricia Radue

60th for Jerry, Patricia Radue

NORMAL — Jerry and Patricia Radue of Normal celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a small luncheon with family and friends at Medici.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News