50th for Warren, Melanie Gillett

FAIRBURY — Warren and Melanie Gillett of Fairbury celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their daughters.

Gillett and Melanie Stephens were married Nov. 7, 1970, at Chatsworth Lutheran Church, Chatsworth. Their attendants were Tarry Stephens Knauer and Roger Read.

They are the parents of Shannon (Don) Hughes, Washington, and Kelli (Kirk) Reese, Mascoutah. They have five grandchildren, Emersyn, Jayce and Abigail Hughes, and Kamryn and Kinze Reese.

He worked at Growmark, Inc., Bloomington, as facility and sales manager at the Tank and Truck Centers, retiring in 2013. She was an accounting assistant at Selig in Forrest, retiring in 2017.