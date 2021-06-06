 Skip to main content
50th for William, Cheryl Fike

BLOOMINGTON — William and Cheryl Fike of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by vacationing with their children and grandchildren in Alabama.

Fike and Cheryl Edwards were married June 12, 1971, at St. Mary's Church. Their attendants were Karen McKinney and Nancy Jones.

They are the parents of Joseph (Colleen) Fike, Oak Ridge, New Jersey, and Carmen (Nick) Keist, Normal. They have three grandchildren, Maggie Fike, Mickie Fike and Amos Keist.

He was owner of Winnie's Menswear and Churchill's Formal Wear, LTD, retiring in 2009. She was an administrative assistant, retiring in 2013.

