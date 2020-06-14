60th for Chuck, Sandy Burns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Chuck and Sandy Burns of Bloomington, formerly of Decatur, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in July.

Burns and Sandy Dennis were married June 18, 1960, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Decatur.

They are the parents of Brian Burns, Wheaton; Bill Burns, Cary, N.C.; Brad Burns, Bloomington; and Dana Burns, Bloomington. They have 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

They started C.W. Burns Co., a plumbing contracting business in Decatur, in 1976. They are both retired from the business.