60th for Chuck, Sandy Burns

BLOOMINGTON — Chuck and Sandy Burns of Bloomington, formerly of Decatur, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in July.
Burns and Sandy Dennis were married June 18, 1960, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Decatur.
They are the parents of Brian Burns, Wheaton; Bill Burns, Cary, N.C.; Brad Burns, Bloomington; and Dana Burns, Bloomington. They have 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
They started C.W. Burns Co., a plumbing contracting business in Decatur, in 1976. They are both retired from the business.
