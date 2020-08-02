60th for Donald, Barbara Trickel

BLOOMINGTON — Donald and Barbara Trickel of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and gathering at a future date.
Trickel and Barbara Dozier were married July 30, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Houston, Texas.
They are the parents of Mat (Cindy) Trickel, Raleigh, North Carolina; Rick (Joan) Trickel, Bloomington; and Jennifer (James) Quast, Towanda. They have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He is a retired Lutheran school teacher. She retired from Kathryn Beich and home childcare.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!