60th for Edward, Sharon Schrof

FORREST — Edward and Sharon Schrof of Forrest celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 11. The couple will mark the occasion with family at a later date.

Schrof and Sharon Kinate were married on Feb. 11, 1961, at St. James Catholic Church in Forrest. Their attendants were Katherine Born McAndrews and Glen Schrof.

They are the parents of Beth (Greg) Hish, Fairbury; Melanie (Michael) Masching, Bloomington; Stacy (David) Poundstone, Monticello; and Marisa (Kraig) Rogers, Decatur. They have seven grandchildren.

He was owner/operator of PRD Trucking for 45 years. She worked as a registered nurse at Langstaff-Moscicki Clinic and later at OSF St. James Hospital, and handled secretarial duties for the family business. Both are retired.