60th for Frank, Barbara Wieting

BLOOMINGTON — Frank and Barbara Wieting of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower.

Frank Wieting and Barbara Ann Beck were married on August 18, 1961 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pekin, IL. Their attendants were Wilma Wieting and Alvin Timler. They are the parents of Amy Wieting, Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Lynda (Paul) Krueger, Bloomington. They also have one grandchild.