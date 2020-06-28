60th for J. Gordon, Sandra Bidner

60th for J. Gordon, Sandra Bidner

CARLOCK — Gordon and Sandra Bidner of rural Carlock celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 27 with a family gathering at their home.

Bidner and Sandra Rayburn were married June 26, 1960, at Mahomet Methodist Church. Their attendants were Margaret Allen and George Wolf.

They are the parents of Scott G. Bidner, Champaign; Brent R. Bidner, Monticello; and Craig S. Bidner, Wildwood, Mo. They have seven grandchildren, Jacob, Alexandra, Ryan, Nathalie, Nathaniel, Calvin and Ava and one deceased granddaughter at birth, Paige Alma.

They started Prairie Crest Farms in 1972; and in 1992, they started Vista Management Services, Inc. and in 1995, Seed Service Associates LLC. They are now retired.

