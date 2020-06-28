60th for J. Gordon, Sandra Bidner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARLOCK — Gordon and Sandra Bidner of rural Carlock celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 27 with a family gathering at their home.

Bidner and Sandra Rayburn were married June 26, 1960, at Mahomet Methodist Church. Their attendants were Margaret Allen and George Wolf.

They are the parents of Scott G. Bidner, Champaign; Brent R. Bidner, Monticello; and Craig S. Bidner, Wildwood, Mo. They have seven grandchildren, Jacob, Alexandra, Ryan, Nathalie, Nathaniel, Calvin and Ava and one deceased granddaughter at birth, Paige Alma.

They started Prairie Crest Farms in 1972; and in 1992, they started Vista Management Services, Inc. and in 1995, Seed Service Associates LLC. They are now retired.