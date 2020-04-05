60th for Jerry, Anita Gemberling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EMDEN — Jerry and Anita Gemberling of Emden will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Gemberling and Anita Marten were married April 10, 1960, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Emden.

They are the parents of Annette (Dan) Tolbert, Diehlstadt, Mo.; Faye (Randy) Schumann, Bloomington; Susan (Randy) Merick, Bismarck, Mo.; and Gina (Steve) Wibben, Little Rock, Ark.

They have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was a farmer, retiring in 2003.