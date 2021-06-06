60th for Jerry, Karan Parmele

MACKINAW — Jerry and Karan Parmele will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a shared open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 26 at Mackinaw Uptown Park with Karan’s brother and wife, Ross and Vicki Coil.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Jerry Parmele and Karan Coil were married on June 18, 1961 at the Mackinaw Christian Church, Mackinaw. Their attendants were Noreen and Charles Haubrock.

They are the parents of Angie (Jon) Scott and Amy (John) Stone, all of Mackinaw. They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He retired from Caterpillar in the Purchasing Dept., in 2003 and recently retired from farming. She retired from State Farm in Bloomington in 2002.