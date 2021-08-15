 Skip to main content
60th for Jerry, Patricia Radue

NORMAL — Jerry and Patricia Radue of Normal celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a small luncheon with family and friends at Medici. A trip to New England is planned for a later date.

Jerry and Patricia LeVee were married on August 12, 1961 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Romeoville. Their attendants were Mary Kay Radue and William Trumble. They are the parents of John, deceased; Amy Engelhorn, Normal; and Jill Rideout, Normal. They also have four grandchildren: Casey and Ryan Englehorn, and Ashleigh and Kaylee Rideout.

Jerry was a Systems Specialist at State Farm Insurance Companies, retiring in 2001. Patricia was an Associate at Famous-Barr, retiring in 2004. 

