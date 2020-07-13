60th for John, Christine Kibler

BLOOMINGTON — John and Christine Kibler of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.
Kibler and Christine Kurth were married July 24, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington.
They are the parents of Cindy (David) Denton, Tempe, Arizona, and Steve (Kristen Brandt) Kibler, Chicago. They have three grandchildren.
He is a retired funeral director and former owner of Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home. She is a retired teacher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!