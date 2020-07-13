60th for John, Christine Kibler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — John and Christine Kibler of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.

Kibler and Christine Kurth were married July 24, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

They are the parents of Cindy (David) Denton, Tempe, Arizona, and Steve (Kristen Brandt) Kibler, Chicago. They have three grandchildren.

He is a retired funeral director and former owner of Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home. She is a retired teacher.