60th for John, Sandy Snyder

John, Sandy Snyder

BLOOMINGTON — John and Sandy Snyder of Bloomington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Snyder and Sandy Rohman were married July 30, 1960, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Metamora. Their attendants were Sue Rohman Sheets and Pat Snyder.

They are the parents of John Snyder, deceased; Mark (Maria) Snyder, St. Charles, Missouri; and Rae Ann (Dave) Ploense, Normal. They have four grandchildren.

He was a teacher, coach and athletic director at Central Catholic High School, retiring in 2010. She was a teacher in the Olympia School District, retiring in 2003.

