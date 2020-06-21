60th for Ken, Sally Wagner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DOWNS — Ken and Sally Wagner of Downs will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a drive-by open house from 1 to 3 p.m. June 28. Come help celebrate at the Wagner homestead, 5748 North 1950 East Road.

Wagner and Sally Ryburn were married June 25, 1960, at Downs United Methodist Church. Their attendants were Donald Wagner and Janet Wagner.

They are the parents of Mark Wagner, Joni Schenkel and Staci Sutton, all of Downs; and Todd Wagner, Littleton, Colo. They have 10 grandchildren, Seth, Cody, Paige, Austin, Brett, Brady, Nathan, Taylor, Logan and River, and one great-grandchild, Jack.

He was a director at Country Companies, retiring in 2002. She was a registered nurse at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in labor and delivery, retiring in 2013.