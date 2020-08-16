60th for Marlin, Mary Poole

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Marlin and Mary Poole of Lake Bloomington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Poole and Mary Brown were married Aug. 12, 1960, at Chenoa Baptist Church. Their attendants were Nancy Mills and Robert Poole.

They are the parents of Kelly Poole, Boone, Iowa, and Jeff Poole, deceased. They have two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was the owner of Amoco in Chenoa, retiring in 2003. She was a hair stylist in Chenoa, retiring in 2004.