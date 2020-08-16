You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
60th for Marlin, Mary Poole

60th for Marlin, Mary Poole

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Marlin and Mary Poole of Lake Bloomington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Poole and Mary Brown were married Aug. 12, 1960, at Chenoa Baptist Church. Their attendants were Nancy Mills and Robert Poole.

They are the parents of Kelly Poole, Boone, Iowa, and Jeff Poole, deceased. They have two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was the owner of Amoco in Chenoa, retiring in 2003. She was a hair stylist in Chenoa, retiring in 2004.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News