60th for Mick, Ginny Murphy

CLINTON — Mick and Ginny Murphy of Clinton will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a dinner at Jim's Steakhouse.

Murphy and Ginny Duncan were married on June 24, 1961 at First Christian Church, Clinton.

They are the parents of Alan, deceased, Heyworth; and Michelle (Gene) Dillow, Decatur. They have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mick is a farmer and Ginny is a registered nurse. 

