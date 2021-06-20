60th for Mick, Ginny Murphy

CLINTON — Mick and Ginny Murphy of Clinton will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a dinner at Jim's Steakhouse.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Murphy and Ginny Duncan were married on June 24, 1961 at First Christian Church, Clinton.

They are the parents of Alan, deceased, Heyworth; and Michelle (Gene) Dillow, Decatur. They have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mick is a farmer and Ginny is a registered nurse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0