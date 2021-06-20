60th for Mick, Ginny Murphy

CLINTON — Mick and Ginny Murphy of Clinton will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a dinner at Jim's Steakhouse.
Murphy and Ginny Duncan were married on June 24, 1961 at First Christian Church, Clinton.
They are the parents of Alan, deceased, Heyworth; and Michelle (Gene) Dillow, Decatur. They have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mick is a farmer and Ginny is a registered nurse.
