60th for Parnell, Betty Ann Kennedy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

ODELL — Parnell and Betty Ann Kennedy of Odell will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date. Please shower them with cards since their celebration is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kennedy and Betty Ann Bashore were married April 23, 1960, in Odell. Their attendants were Mary Landstrom and Jim Kennedy.

They are the parents of Robert (Steph), Pontiac; Donald (Teri), Pontiac; and Steve (Erin), Bloomington. They have eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He worked in maintenance as supervisor for Livingston County, retiring in 2004. She was a hair stylist, retiring in 2000.

Cards can be mailed to 315 E. Elk St., Odell, IL 60460.