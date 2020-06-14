60th for Paul, Agnes Wendland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LeROY — Paul and Agnes Wendland of LeRoy will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Wendland and Agnes Bradley were married June 18, 1960, at St. Camillus Chapel, Durward’s Glen, Baraboo, Wis. Their attendants were Shirley Essert and Robert Wendland Jr.

They are the parents of Tim (Cheryl) Wendland, McLean; Kara (Rob) Jones, Bloomington; and Matt (Holly) Wendland, Stanford. They have two grandchildren, Shelby Wendland and Emma Wendland.

He retired from Country Companies in 1996. She retired from IAA in 1997.